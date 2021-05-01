Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 339.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

