Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

