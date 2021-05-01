Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

