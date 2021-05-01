Strs Ohio Sells 91 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

