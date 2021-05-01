Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.