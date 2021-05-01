Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $481.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.07. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

