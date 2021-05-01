Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

