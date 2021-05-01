Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

