Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 263 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

