Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 342 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $281.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $282.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.