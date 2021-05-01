Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 398 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.63 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

