Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,834 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

AMGN stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

