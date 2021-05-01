Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 519 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Marriott International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

