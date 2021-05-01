Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.49 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

