SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

