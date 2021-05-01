SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $154,323.70 and $4.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,183,246 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.