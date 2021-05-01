sUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.48 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.99 million and $15.48 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.