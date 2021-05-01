Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.98. 949,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Rambus has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 251.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

