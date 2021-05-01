Susquehanna Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

