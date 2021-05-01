Susquehanna Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Positive”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,140.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

