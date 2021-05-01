Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

