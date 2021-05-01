Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $2.35

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $42.80 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00004061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.12 or 0.00836797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.96 or 0.08246565 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

