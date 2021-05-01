Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-4.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Shares of SYNH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.85. 869,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

