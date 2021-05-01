Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.