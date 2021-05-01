T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.71. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

