Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

Get Takkt alerts:

Shares of TTK stock opened at €14.08 ($16.56) on Thursday. Takkt has a 12-month low of €7.03 ($8.27) and a 12-month high of €14.34 ($16.87). The company has a market capitalization of $923.79 million and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.