Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 51.6% in April

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Takung Art stock traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 2,170,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,000. Takung Art has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of -179.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

