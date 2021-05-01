Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 86,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

