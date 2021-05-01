TD Securities Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$125.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on TFI International to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.63.

TSE:TFII opened at C$107.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.76. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

