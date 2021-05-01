TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$62.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.42.

Methanex stock opened at C$44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.09.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -5.87%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

