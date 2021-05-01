TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TTDKY stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. TDK has a 1 year low of $81.19 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts predict that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

