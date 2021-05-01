Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.64. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Teck Resources has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

