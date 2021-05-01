Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Up 71.4% in April

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TGLS opened at $11.96 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

