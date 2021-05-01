Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 74.6% in April

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the March 31st total of 779,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
THW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 115,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,903. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
