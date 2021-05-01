Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $264.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.31, but opened at $177.81. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $170.84, with a volume of 81,409 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.