Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.