Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.93. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.48. 292,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average is $393.30. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

