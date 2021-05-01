Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.65-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.5-11.75% to $2.80-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $5.28 on Friday, reaching $422.48. 292,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,682. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.18 and a 200 day moving average of $393.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

