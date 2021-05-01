Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Get Telos alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

In related news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.