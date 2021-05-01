Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $42.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

