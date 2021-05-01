TENA Market Capitalization Reaches $12.85 Million (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 105.2% against the US dollar. One TENA coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00007520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a market cap of $12.85 million and $4,934.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (TENA) is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

