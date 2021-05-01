Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

TENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 438,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

