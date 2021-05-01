Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 18,813 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tenneco stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.