Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given “Buy” Rating at Summit Insights

Summit Insights restated their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Teradata stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $361,430.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10,034.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

