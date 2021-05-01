Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $57.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. 1,004,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,478. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

