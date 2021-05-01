TerraCredit Price Tops $0.1000 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $1,410.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

