Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.

TRNO opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

