Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TBNK opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

