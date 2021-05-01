Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) PT Raised to $6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.93% from the stock’s current price.

TRVCF has been the topic of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Tervita alerts:

Tervita stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.