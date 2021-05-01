Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,075,755.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP increased its position in Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,254.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.